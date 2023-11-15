Play Brightcove video

Coronation Street stars Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe) and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) have been getting rail passengers on board their campaign to prevent breast cancer.

The actors have been at Piccadilly station where their voices have been used in tannoy public announcements highlighting the fact that six people are diagnosed with breast cancer every hour.

Survivors staged a 'flashmob' at the station urging everyone to 'check your boobies'.

They're working with charity Prevent Breast Cancer to promote the message of 'See it, Feel it, Sort it'.

The messages take the form of information announcements.

Play Brightcove video

Sally Dynevor was treated for breast cancer fourteen years ago but says she is still affected by the shock of the diagnosis and the tough treatment. She's urging everyone to see a doctor if anything looks or feels wrong.

Sally said: “I’ve supported the charity Prevent Breast Cancer for about 20 years, since long before my own breast cancer diagnosis in 2009, and I’m delighted to be working with the charity again to raise awareness of breast cancer in my hometown of Manchester.

“Being breast aware is so vitally important for us as women. Breast cancer affects over 55,000 women every year and that number keeps rising. That’s why it’s so important that we all make the time to check our breasts and know what’s normal for us. I hope these announcements will remind women to check themselves and, who knows, they might even save a life.”

Sue Cleaver began supporting the charity recently after hearing about it from Sally. She said: “We all know someone who’s been impacted by breast cancer. The numbers are frightening – it’s the most common cancer in the UK with six people diagnosed every hour on average. It’s so important to be breast aware and I’d like to think that these announcements can help remind women to check their breasts regularly.”

Nikki Barraclough, CEO of Prevent Breast Cancer, said: “We want to speak to people to understand more clearly what they know about breast cancer and how they would want to learn more. Only by understanding this more clearly can we develop truly impactful education campaigns that will help reach more people and ideally at a younger age.

“Breast cancer is the biggest cause of death among women aged 35 to 49. That makes it vitally important that younger women are aware of the signs, symptoms, risk factors and causes of breast cancer so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

Scott Green, station customer experience manager at National Rail said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Prevent Breast Cancer with this important campaign. This is a light-hearted campaign with a serious message at its heart, and I hope that these announcements help remind women to check themselves regularly.”

Prevent Breast Cancer is headquartered at the Nightingale Centre at Wythenshawe Hospital. The Centre is the largest purpose-built breast care centre in Europe and the charity has recently launched fundraising plans to extend it further with the creation of a National Breast Imaging Academy which will train around 50 new breast imaging specialists and see up to 13,000 more women every year. Trustee Eamonn O'Neal says it will provide vital training and boost the workforce.

Play Brightcove video

Visit preventbreastcancer.org.uk to find out more. The survey is available here.