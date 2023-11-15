Play Brightcove video

Caroline Whitmore spoke to the cast ahead of the first ever performance of I Should Be So Lucky, as well as Pete Waterman.

The Scott Aitken Waterman musical I Should Be So Lucky has begun its UK tour, starting with a two week run at the Manchester Opera House.

T he jukebox musical features some of the songwriting trio's most famous hits, such as Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up and Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round.

Lucie-Mae Sumner, from Lytham St Annes near Blackpool, plays the lead role.

She said: "It's crazy isn’t it? It’s so rare that a new British musical comes about. And this is kind of my home city. I’m from the North West... so for me this is super special.

"There are so many northerners in it, it feels like a northern show."

One third of Scott Aitken Waterman, Pete Waterman, attended the premiere.

I Should Be So Lucky will be in Manchester until 25 November

He said: "I’m watching the songs we wrote 30 years ago and it reminds you of why you wrote the song and it’s an emotional ride. I got tears for the first 20 minutes."

After it finishes its Manchester run, it will go on to tour the rest of the UK until May 2024, including a two-week stop at The Liverpool Empire Theatre.

Pete Waterman said: "Why would you open in Manchester? Because if it works in Manchester, it works anywhere."

Pete Waterman stepped on stage at the end of the premier performance, and expressed his appreciation to the cast, crew, and audience.

He said: "35 years ago, we never expected this night."

Named after the Kylie Minogue hit song, I Should Be So Lucky features pre-recorded appearances from the pop star.

Pete Waterman said: "I’m not gonna give it away, but it is part of the narrative and it works. She came to the rehearsals. Obviously she’s in vegas but she’s a major part of this."

Kylie Minogue appearing on screen in specially recorded segments for the musical

On working with Kylie Minogue, Lucie-Mae Sumner said: "I filmed with her for two days. You can see why she’s got to where she is, she works so hard."

The premiere was also attended by Liverpool's 90s pop icon Sonia Evans, who's number one single "You'll Never Stop Me Loving You" features in the musical.

She said: "It is very very emotional. I can’t believe it’s 35 years since I met Pete. I think it’s absolutely amazing."

The musical centres around Ella, played by Lucie-Mae Sumner, who decides to take her whole family on her honeymoon after a last minute argument with her fiancé on her wedding day.

Before the premier, Lucie's co-lead, Billy Roberts, said: "I’m really nervous. You know, we started rehearsals a few months back and then it was tech and then out of nowhere we’ve done all the previews and now it’s the premiere."

The songwriting trio of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman (known collectively as Stock Aitken Waterman) are responsible for writing 13 number one songs in the UK charts between 1985 and 1990. Their songs are performed by pop icons such as Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, and Jason Donovan.

I Should Be So Lucky will be in Manchester until 25 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...