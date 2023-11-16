Tyson Fury’s undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk will take place in Riyadh on February 17.

The heavyweight rivals were expected to meet on 23 December only for Fury's disappointing performance in a split-decision victory over MMA star Francis Ngannou last month to force a delay.

Fury's WBC belt and the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Usyk will be on the line with the winner crowned the division's first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

