An investigation is underway after two people were sprayed with a "stinging substance" in Piccadilly Gardens.

They were rushed to hospital after a woman sprayed an unknown substance at them as she passed in the street.The emergency services were called to the scene in Manchester city centre at around 10.30pm on 15 November. Greater Manchester Police said the victims both needed treatment but are "expected to make a full recovery."Tests have confirmed that the liquid was not acid. More tests will now be undertaken.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway. A number of emergency services vehicles were pictured stationed outside the Wetherspoons on Piccadilly yesterday evening as the incident unfolded.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene in Manchester city centre at around 10.30pm on 15 November. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "Two people required hospital treatment after they were sprayed with an unknown substance in Piccadilly Gardens at around 10:30pm on 15/11/23."Officers believe a woman sprayed a 'stinging' substance at the two people as she passed them in the street. They were treated at the scene and required hospital treatment, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

"It was later established the liquid was not acid with further tests required. Officers from GMP's City of Manchester Central division are investigating, there have been no arrests at this stage."

