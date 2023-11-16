The Prince of Wales has visited a suburb in Manchester after promising he would during a conversation with a charity worker at a garden party.

William visited Moss Side in Manchester after saying "he would really like to come" during a conversation with food bank worker Wendy Simms at Buckingham Palace in May.

A video of their interaction shows Wendy, 57, filmed by her son Jessiah, 22, inviting the Prince to Rastafarian HQ.

"I said 'How about you come and see us? Come to Moss Side', Wendy said.

"I invited him to the Rastafarian HQ and he said he would really like to come."

Play Brightcove video

Prince William kept his word and arrived in Moss Side to meet youth outreach volunteers and young people and even received friendship bracelets on his visit.

His day started with a visit to the Manchester Peace Together Alliance (MPTA), who will be receiving £50,000 from his Royal Foundation as part of a project tackling youth violence.

The figure will be matched by Metro Mayor Andy Burnham and used to fund an employment, skills and training programme for young people at risk of violence.

The Prince met kids at the Hideaway Youth Project, lead partner of the MPTA, to hear more about the new initiative and answer their burning questions.

The Prince of Williams joined in with a game of pool. Credit: ITV News

11-year-old Amir Hassan made William laugh when he asked: "How much money do you have in your bank account?"

The schoolboy said afterwards the future king had quipped he “didn’t know”.

The Prince also briefly joined a game of pool and watching guests groaned as he failed twice to pot a yellow ball.

Play Brightcove video

Andrea Nelson from SEND services said the day was "amazing"

The three-year project works with the private sector for the first time, who are providing work shadowing, apprenticeships and employment.

Discussing the benefits of the project, Mr Burnham said: “The city is succeeding in many ways.

"The community is still strong, what we haven’t got yet are the paths for people so that they can see the opportunities out there and then get that support.

Play Brightcove video

Community leader Wendy Simms "couldn't believe" that Prince William came to Moss Side and said today has been "absolutely amazing".

She founded Keeping It Real 24\7, an organisation set up during the pandemic to tackle food deprivation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...