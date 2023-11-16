Play Brightcove video

Caroline Whitmore spoke to Stephen Mulhern about Deal or No Deal, The Banker, and finally winning a National Television Award.

Deal or No Deal is returning to British screens more than seven years after the show ended in 2016.

The hit gameshow was previously hosted by Noel Edmonds for more than a decade, and features contestants choosing to either take a deal from The Banker or risk it all for an unknown amount inside their box.

While the format may have not changed, Deal or No Deal's return features a new studio at Dock10 in Salford, as well as a new host with Stephen Mulhern presenting.

He said: "I used to always watch the show and Noel was so good at it. He sent a good luck message.

"He did 3000 episodes, and if this goes the way it’s going we’ll be doing another 3000, but I don’t want to jinx it!"

Deal or No Deal is far from Stephen Mulhern's first time hosting an iconic gameshow, having had a successful career presenting programmes such as Catchphrase, In for a Penny, and The Big Quiz.

Despite this, Stephen still thinks this latest project will be one of his most successful yet.

He said: "It’s been sold to 83 countries. I think this is the best gameshow - and listen I love catch phrase, but I think it’s the best gameshow in the world."

Stephen Mulhern will take over from Noel Edmonds to host the iconic gameshow. Credit: ITV

As well as keeping the format from the original show, the mysterious Banker is also returning to tempt players into taking the safe option and making a deal.

Stephen said: "I know it’s a bloke, but they won’t tell me who it is."

Salford has quickly become a hub for gameshows, with Dock10 studios providing the facilities to produce iconic programmes such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Price is Right, Lingo, and The Voice.

Deal or No Deal will officially return on ITV 1 and ITVX on 20 November at 4pm.

