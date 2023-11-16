New hi-tech traffic cameras are being introduced in Greater Manchester in hopes of eliminating road fatalities.

The 'ultra cameras' come after data shows 73% of collisions in the region were caused by human error.

The VECTOR-SR cameras are in operation 24 hours a day and look similar to traditional speed cameras with its yellow colour.

However, unlike traditional speed cameras that flash when a driver is caught above the speed limit, these new hi-tech traffic cameras use infrared low-light technology and no longer flash at speeding drivers.

They also do not require painted lines on the road and will capture vehicles in both lanes.Greater Manchester Police say speeding drivers can also be caught for other offences such as the use of mobile phones or not wearing a seatbelt.

Superintendent Gareth Parkin, of GMP’s Safer Transport Team, said: “The new and upgraded speed cameras across the city-region will ensure that drivers adhere to road speeds and do not engage in reckless or anti-social driving.

"Speed limits are put in place to ensure our roads are safe. Excessive speeds increase the chances of driver error, increase the time it takes for a vehicle to stop and can also increase fatalities in the event of a collision.

1,711 Fatalities last year and nearly 19,000 since 2012, which is more harm than knife crime.

"Regionally 73% of collisions involve human error, individual responsibility is key if we are going to make a difference hence our approach targeting speeding drivers."

The new cameras have been funded through the Mayor’s Challenge Fund (MCF) as part of "Vision Zero" - the plan to eliminate road deaths.

Traditional speed cameras flash when a driver is caught speeding. Credit: PA Images

Peter Boulton, Greater Manchester’s Head of Highways, said: “Any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many, and speeding is the leading cause of fatal road injuries which have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

"By investing in these safety cameras, we are underlining our commitment to Vision Zero, our ambition to reduce and eliminate deaths and serious injuries on our roads, therefore making Greater Manchester a safer place for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and motorists.“However education is just as important as enforcement when it comes to tackling speeding, and I would strongly advise drivers to consider their behaviour when on the road to keep themselves and others safe.”

Supt Parkin added: “GMP will not allow the safety of our roads to be compromised by dangerous drivers, and appropriate action will always be taken against offenders."

