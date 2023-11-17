Everton deducted 10 points for breaching Premier League financial rules

Everton have been deducted 10 points by an independent commission after being found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

The league referred Everton to the commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season.

The rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton issued a statement confirming their intention to appeal against the sanction.

More to follow.

