Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

The Manchester based band Nightbus like to tell a story in their songs and their ethos is late night music.

The band's much talked about debut single, 'Way Past Three' took Olive Rees just an hour to write after discussing several themes with her two bandmates.

Olive, on vocals and guitar, had studied music with bass player Zac Melrose in Manchester in 2021.

His housemate, multi-instrumentalist Jake Cottier who is from Stockport joined and Nightbus was born.

Their name comes from Zac's experience on the night bus working late nights to dawn in Manchester's nightclubs.

He said: "I was spending all my time on the night bus, a bit of a vampire in that respect."

"Our music captures the contrast between the glamour of a night out and the harsh reality of inner city streets and getting home safely.

"I started to think that I wanted to find music that could be played on the dance floor, but also on the night bus home and a soundtrack for everything in between."

The band laughed as the phrase, "Electronic post- punk goth chic" tripped off his tongue, as one way they like to describe their sound.

Their music draws on the Manchester nostalgic scene, with fans hearing Joy Division and New Order in their work, particularly their second song 'Mirrors' but with a 'modern twist'.

Jake describes 'Mirrors' as a 'homage to Joy Division', the band their parents were all into as they were growing up.

Nightbus were signed to So Young Records as they were rehearsing for their first shows, such is their faith in their music.

Their latest single 'Exposed To Some Light’ started life as a poem written, with the familiar melancholic themes but is already a favourite in their live shows.

They have just finished a European mini tour before setting out on some dates around the UK.

Olive said she is quite an introverted person and finds it difficult when fans come up to her after a performance, but it means the world to them knowing they are connecting with the fans.

Zac said, "I think people need to come to a show to experience what Nightbus is all about. It's quite a daring experience in a live set up, it might throw you off guard at some point, with a sonic landscape and songs people can relate too".

