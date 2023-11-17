Play Brightcove video

Video from Twitter @JuanNicolasVizc

Luis Diaz's father had an emotional reaction watching his son play for Colombia, days after he was released by kidnappers.

Luis Diaz scored twice in the World Cup qualifier against Brazil, finishing 2-1.

The Liverpool winger's father was in the crowd at the Estadio Metropolitano in Atlantico, Colombia when his son scored twice in four minutes late in the second half.

Luis Manuel, 58, was kidnapped at gunpoint in Colombia in October and held for 12 days before his release on 9 November.

The pair had a tearful reunion in Colombia earlier this week following his release.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli had put Brazil in front after just four minutes.

Colombia's first win over Brazil for eight years lifts them into third in the South American qualifying table with Brazil, who suffered a second successive defeat in the competition, down to fifth.

