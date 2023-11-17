A legal worker who transferred thousands of pounds out of the chambers' bank accounts to fund gambling debts, has been sentenced.

Sergio Felix, a father-of-three, worked for the Manchester city centre based 9 St John Street barristers chambers as a fees clerk, handling payments to barristers working in its criminal and family law divisions.But the 38-year-old from Salford, was transferring thousands of pounds out of the chambers' bank accounts without his bosses knowledge.

He left the chambers in April last year after working there for more than six years for unrelated reasons, and received a £3,000 pay-out as part of his departure. But he continued to steal from the chambers even after he left, using mobile banking to transfer the money, Manchester Crown Court heard.

He transferred the money to his mother-in-law's account, before it was then sent on to accounts belonging to his wife. Felix said both were unaware of his theft.Felix's scheme was uncovered and he was summoned to court, where he was handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation.

Prosecuting, Denise Fitzpatrick told how Felix stole £6,998 in total, during five transactions.

He was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court Credit: MEN Media

Chambers manager Rachel Swift she was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the crime, committed by an employee who had been supported in a trusted role. Felix confessed to his crimes when he was quizzed by police and was "distressed" during the interview.Defending, Kate Morley said Felix is "troubled and shocked" at his own behaviour. She described him as an "educated man" who has "destroyed his career".She said his credit card bills were mounting and debts accrued from his "gambling problem" left him in financial peril.

Ms Morley said Felix, who turned to alcohol, "wishes he could turn back the clock" after finding his "life was in ruins", but that he has since stopped drinking and found a part-time job.She said he had faced "shame and judgement" after being expelled as a member of his community church. "He readily acknowledges that this is his own doing, and his own fault," Ms Morley said.Sentencing, Judge Nicholas Dean KC said Felix was remorseful and had offered to pay the money back. He said that under the sentencing guidelines which judges must follow, Felix would be sentenced to eight months in prison.But he added: "No great purpose would be served in sending you to prison, for what in fact would be four months. Your future would be all the more uncertain than it is even now. I accept that you behaved in this way in a form of panic."

Instead Felix was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay back £9,000, at a rate of £750 a month.Judge Dean hit out at the breach of trust committed by Felix against his former employers. He told the defendant: "A set of barristers chambers may be a business, but as you know, it is as much a family as it is a business."Relationships between those who work in barristers chambers and the barristers themselves are much closer to being family relationships than they are working relationships. You know that."The trust that you have betrayed is not just the trust of an employee handling money, and being trusted to deal with bank accounts. It is the trust that one family member extends to another."The chambers that you worked in trusted you, with consideration and kindness, that is the trust that you have betrayed." Felix, of Howard Street, Salford, pleaded guilty to theft by stealing £6,998 between March and June last year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...