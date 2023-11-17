Play Brightcove video

Footage from Thethreemouseketeersuk

Blackpool beach had to serve as an emergency runway after a plane got into difficulty.

Emergency services and the coastguard were called to the promenade at around 5.45pm on Thursday 16 November.

The light aircraft touched down safely next to the South Shore at around 7pm. Lancashire Police say no-one was injured.

The plane was then lifted on to the promenade by a crane and removed.

One passerby on social media platform X, said the aircraft's engine had failed.

An investigation is expected to take place to establish why the pilot was forced to bring the plane down onto the beach.

