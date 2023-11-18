An appeal has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Merseyside, who could be in North Wales.Crystal Bellis lives in Newton-Le-Willows but is from Wrexham and also has links to the Llandudno area.A North Wales Police Wrexham town appeal said: "Merseyside Police is appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Crystal Bellis, from Newton-Le-Willows, was last seen at her home at around 10.15am on Wednesday morning (15 November)."Crystal is originally from Wrexham and has links to the area.

"She also has links to the Llandudno area.

"Extensive enquiries are being carried out to find her."Please pass on any sightings of Crystal via the following form: https://orlo.uk/JrsZI or any other information to 101."