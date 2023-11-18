Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they were called to reports of a man unconscious at a property on Samuel Street in Atherton at around 6.08pm yesterday evening (Friday 17 November 2023)

Officers attended and found a 49-year-old man with a serious injury.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, he tragically passed away a short time later.

GMP’s Major Incident Team is heading up the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public who may have relevant information or footage - including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam - to make a report to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: "The thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the victim’s family at this time.

"We are committed to getting answers for them and establishing what occurred.

“I understand people will be concerned when they hear of news of what has happened, but I would like to reassure you that we have a number of additional resources deployed to identifying the person responsible.

"We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is believed that the man was stabbed.

"We are carrying out multiple lines of enquiry and are also appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.

“This includes anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam.

"You can make a report by calling 101, quoting 2727 of 17/11/2023."

Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.