A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of another man in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called to reports of a man unconscious at a property on Samuel Street in Atherton at around 6.08pm on Friday 17 November 2023.

Officers attended and found a 49-year-old man with a serious injury.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson appealed for information, adding: "T he thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the victim’s family at this time.

"We are committed to getting answers for them and establishing what occurred.

"We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is believed that the man was stabbed. We are carrying out multiple lines of enquiry and are also appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.

“This includes anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam. You can make a report by calling 101, quoting 2727 of 17/11/2023."