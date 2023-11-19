A man has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a police car as it chased another vehicle.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say officers had been involved in a "short police pursuit" with a driver who failed to stop in Rochdale when the incident happened.

The man, who was a pedestrian, was hit by the marked car as it chased the vehicle on Rochdale Road shortly after 3.25am on 19 November.

The force said following the incident the driver of the vehicle failed to stop once more, and officers provided medical help to the injured victim, who was then taken to Salford Royal Hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

In-line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as well as GMP's Professional Standards Directorate, it added.

The force said: "Around 3.25am on Sunday 19 November 2023, officers in a police vehicle requested a vehicle to stop in Rochdale.

"The driver failed to stop and a short police pursuit commenced on Milnrow Road and continued onto Rochdale Road where a collision occurred between the police vehicle and a pedestrian.

"The vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision. Officers provided medical assistance to the injured pedestrian, who was taken to Salford Royal Hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

"A scene has been established and enquiries are ongoing to locate the male driver who made off."