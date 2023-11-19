Play Brightcove video

Neighbour, Mark Stanway, recorded a video of the bungalow moments after the explosion.

A pensioner has died following an explosion at his home.

Nigel Barrow, 78, suffered life-threatening injuries following the blast on Ollersett Avenue in New Mills, in High Peak, at around 8.07am on Tuesday, 14 November.

He was dragged from the wreckage by neighbours and airlifted to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital , but died three days later.

Derbyshire Police say is family are being supported by officers.

Neighbours dragged a man out of the house

Neighbours say they heard an "almighty bang" before feeling the whole street shake "as if there was an earthquake".

One eyewitness said it appeared as if the roof of the bungalow had been lifted off, before the property burst into flames.

A total of 12 properties and around 39 residents were evacuated, with an emergency rest centre set up nearby.

Derbyshire Police is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire alongside Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and said

The force said: " An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the explosion, however, due to the damage caused to the property this has yet to be completed.

"A further review of the scene will take place early next week."