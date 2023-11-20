An ex-chief inspector has avoided jail after pleading guilty to downloading indecent images of young boys in 2009.

Steven Sansbury, 55 and from Blackburn, left Lancashire Police in January 2021 following his arrest, when indecent pictures of young boys aged between eight and 15 were found on his laptop and a hard drive.

He pleaded guilty in October to two counts of indecent images of children between January and February 2009 and has now been sentenced to a 12-month community order, 80 hours of unpaid work and 10-days rehabilitation activity, and will remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, told Sansbury the "shame of your departure from the police force" was "plainly a significant punishment" and ruled the case did not cross the custodial threshold.

“You served, no doubt with some distinction, as a senior police officer for many years but the circumstances in which you have the left the police have brought significant shame to you."

He continued: “It is clear that you are not someone who seeks out this type of material in any sort of consistent way."

“The loss of your good character and the shame of your departure from the police force in these circumstances is plainly a significant punishment.”

Sansbury's laptop and hard drive was found with seven category B images of boys aged between 13 and 15, and three category C images of boys aged between eight and 15.

What are Category A, B and C indecent images?

Category A are images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism

Category B are images involving non-penetrative sexual activity

Category C are images of erotic posing

(Source: Ministry of Justice)

Prosecuting Philip Barnes said: “The defendant was interviewed in August 2021 and he explained that he accepted he had searched for homosexual pornography.

"He had a particular interest in twinks – adults with the appearance of young, hairless men."

Defending David Pojer said: “Mr Sansbury comes before the court humiliated, having been a senior police officer for three decades.

“The effect of losing his good character and moving from a senior officer to the dock is a salutary lesson. It is sobering.”

Detective Chief Inspector Eugene Swift said: “We know the public will understandably be as appalled as we are by this abhorrent offending, which is made more shocking by the fact it was committed by somebody in a position of trust.

“I would like to reassure the public that Sansbury was suspended from duty when his offending first came to light, which was as a result of an investigation by our Professional Standards Department.

“Our Anti-Corruption Unit work tirelessly to identify any behaviours that fall short of what the public expect from serving police officers and police staff to maintain public confidence. Where there is evidence of criminality, as was the case with Sansbury, we pursue prosecution.”

