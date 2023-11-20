Imelda Mounfield, wife of Stone Roses Mani, dies from cancer

Tributes are being paid to Imelda Mounfield, the wife of Stone Roses bassist Mani, after she died from cancer.

Imelda, 52, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer three years ago.

Since her diagnosis, Imelda and Mani raised thousands of pounds for charities and causes close to their hearts, including The Christie in Manchester and The Stockport Charitable Trust, by auctioning off celebrity items such as David Beckham’s football boots and Peter Savile's original cassette artwork for Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures album.

Mani and Imelda Mounfield speaking to ITV Granada Reports in October 2022

Imelda's death was announced on Saturday November 18.

She leaves behind twin boys aged 10, and Mani, 61.

Paying tribute, former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown posted on social media "God Bless Mani and his boys".

Rowetta from the Happy Mondays also took to social media to say she was "so brave, so beautiful and so loved" and "thank you for being a beautiful friend".

