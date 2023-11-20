Liverpool mayor vows to help Everton fight 'ludicrous' 10-point deduction

The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has written to the chief executive of the Premier League to raise concerns over the 10 point deduction handed to Everton.

The club was hit with the penalty on Friday for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season.

The punishment dropped the club into the 19th place in the Premier League table.

On Monday, in a post on X, Rotheram expressed his “deep concern and opposition” to the severity of the punishment.

He wrote: "The sanction imposed is not only an unprecedented but a wholly disproportionate one too.

"While I understand, and indeed support, the importance of maintaining discipline and upholding the integrity of the sport, it is crucial to ensure that any punitive measures are proportionate and just. I do not believe that this punishment fits the crime.

"The decision to deduct 10 points from Everton is disproportionately severe, especially considering the club’s willingness and proactivity in working in partnership with the Premier League to ensure all dealings were FFP compliant when it was clear they were close to breaching the rules.

"As many people have pointed out, the punishment imposed is excessive for the charge in question but also when compared with sanctions handed to other clubs for financial infringements. In 2010, when Portsmouth entered administration, a case of serious mismanagement, they were hit with only a 9 point penalty. For falling into administration a second time in three years, in 2012, they faced a 10 point deduction. The implication that Everton’s actions are somehow on a similar level of severity is, frankly, ludicrous.

"I completely support the club’s appeal and would urge you to take a more lenient approach and consider alternative forms of punishment that do not unfairly penalize the club's players and supporters. As a founding member of both the Football League and Premier League, Everton are an important part of the fabric of English football. They deserve to be treated fairly, justly and with respect."

Everton FC's interim CEO, Colin Chong, said the club is "shocked and disappointed" by the ruling and confirmed they intend on appealing against the sanction.

