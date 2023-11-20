A 78-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Kirkby. Just before 11.30pm on Friday November 17 it was reported a woman aged in her 70s had been found unresponsive inside a home on Denver Road. Paramedics attended but the woman was sadly pronounced deceased.

Her next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of death. Merseyside Police say a 78-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on suspicion of murder, and has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cox said: "Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this tragic time and specialist officers are currently supporting them. "An investigation is underway as we try to establish what has happened. "Although we have made an arrest, we are still carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and will continue to review any CCTV footage in the area. "If you have any information about this incident, then please get in touch with us so we can continue our enquiries." Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X, formerly Twitter or "Merseyside Police Contact Centre" on Facebook or call 101 with the reference 23001154197. People can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.