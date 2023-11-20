Thieves use an 'explosive device' to try and steal money from cash machine

Bomb disposal experts scrambled to the scene of an attempted robbery in Sale after police believe suspects used an 'explosive device' to target a cash machine.

The incident happened on Hereford Street at around 2.50am on Monday 20 November.

Police, fire crews and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the scene, with a cordon put in place.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police believe an explosive device was used to attempt to steal from the cash machine Credit: MEN media

Greater Manchester Police say the cordon, which includes a number of streets around the town centre, is expected to remain in place for the rest of the day, with local businesses in the area impacted.

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "At around 2:50am this morning, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of an attempted robbery at a premises on Hereford Street, Sale.

"It’s believed that the suspects used an explosive device to gain access to a cash machine."Colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) also attended the scene, thankfully no injuries were reported.

"A scene remains in place which is likely to impact local businesses and travel in the area for the duration of the morning."No arrests have been made at this stage but police are following a number of lines of enquiry."

