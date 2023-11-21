Police given extra time to question 16-year-old boy over murder of man stabbed in Atherton
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was stabbed at a flat in Atherton, Greater Manchester.
Shortly after 6pm on 17 November 17, police were called to reports of an unconscious man at a property on Samuel Street in Atherton.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Paul Marsh, 48, sadly passed away a short time later.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, but he has since been released and faces no further action.
On Sunday November 19, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning after police were given more time to hold him.
Paul Marsh's family have released a statement paying tribute:
"Paul was our son, brother, partner and father and he was loved unconditionally. Paul’s death is beyond comprehension, and we cannot believe that he has died in such a violent and tragic way.
"Paul will be remembered for many things not least, his laughter, loyalty, and sense of fun.
"Paul will not be forgotten, and our world is a sadder place without him in it."
The family have asked for privacy while they grieve for their loss.