A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was stabbed at a flat in Atherton, Greater Manchester.

Shortly after 6pm on 17 November 17, police were called to reports of an unconscious man at a property on Samuel Street in Atherton.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Paul Marsh, 48, sadly passed away a short time later.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, but he has since been released and faces no further action.

On Sunday November 19, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning after police were given more time to hold him.

Police were called to a flat on Samuel Street Credit: ITV news

Paul Marsh's family have released a statement paying tribute:

"Paul was our son, brother, partner and father and he was loved unconditionally. Paul’s death is beyond comprehension, and we cannot believe that he has died in such a violent and tragic way.

"Paul will be remembered for many things not least, his laughter, loyalty, and sense of fun.

"Paul will not be forgotten, and our world is a sadder place without him in it."

The family have asked for privacy while they grieve for their loss.