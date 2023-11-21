A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm worth thousands of pounds was discovered in Rochdale.

Police carried out simultaneous raids at two houses on Daventry Way in the early hours of Monday November 20.

In one, a cannabis farm which included plants at different stages of their grow cycle was discovered.

This included numerous paraphernalia and material used to grow and maintain the plants, such as fans, heaters, and pots. The farm will be dismantled, with all the plants destroyed.

One man, aged 43, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He remains in custody for questioning.

The plants were found after raids at two houses Credit: GMP

Sergeant Damieon Hartley-Pickles, from Greater Manchester Police’s Kirkholt and Castleton neighbourhood team, said: "When we receive intelligence of illegal activity and criminality in our area, we will act.

"This morning’s result was a fantastic find and ensures we keep drugs off of our streets.

" The plants within the property, once fully cultivated and prepared, would have had a potential street value of thousands of pounds.

"However, they have now been sent off to be destroyed and are out of circulation.

" We remain committed to tackling criminality wherever it presents itself and will tackle drugs– which can have incredibly harmful consequences – when we can.

"If you have information, please do get in touch with us. You can do this by calling us on 101, or reporting information at gmp.police.uk. "