Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage after the death of an 85-year-old man who was hit by a number of cars.

At around 8.17pm on Monday November 20, police were called to reports of a collision on the A50 in High Legh, near to the junction of Swineyard Lane.

When they arrived they found that a pedestrian has been hit by multiple cars, including a red Audi TT Quattro and a red Volkswagen UP.

Sadly, the pedestrian, an 85-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The drivers of the cars were both uninjured and no arrests have been made at this time.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

The incident happened near the junction with Swineyard Lane Credit: Google maps

Inspector Steve Griffiths, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit at Cheshire Police, said:

"This was a collision in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

" We are now urging anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information to aid our investigation to come forward.

" We would also like to appeal to anyone who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

" I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call us on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1695711."