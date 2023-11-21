Play Brightcove video

Simran Johal spoke to residents and striking workers in Warrington.

Warrington Council is seeking a court injunction to stop the latest round of industrial action from local waste collectors.

Members of the Unite Union have been on strike since 3 October, after rejecting the national pay offer of a flat rate increase of £1,925.

With the strike now entering its seventh week, and more than 70 workers not due to return to work until 4 December, Warrington Council has labeled the industrial action as "unnecessary and disproportionate."

Brian Troake, who was on the picket line, said: "After suffering a 20 to 25 percent real terms pay cut in their wages since 2010, obviously people have had enough now hence why they're on strike.

"They've been purposefully delaying and trying to draw out this dispute, to get to the point where they can serve us with legal action to take us to the high court to seek an injunction."

Bins have been left uncollected for over a month

The council's attempt to secure an injunction comes as the strikes continue to creep closer to Christmas. If granted an injunction, Warrington Council would be able to order the union to stop striking and have its members return to work.

Brain Troake said: "I think that's a really disgraceful way to treat its workers, it just goes to show the contempt they have for their own workforce trying to undermine their democratic right to withdraw their labour."

As the dispute continues, the rubbish continues to pile up on the streets of Warrington.

Matthew Schemet moved to Warrington just as the strikes began in October, and has not has his rubbish collected since he arrived.

He said: "I’ve literally not had any of my rubbish taken away in the two months that I’ve lived here. With the way things are going, that could turn into three months I think."

The local council is encouraging residents to share bin space with their neighbours, while also making use of local recycling centres. However, Matthew see's the advice as little more than temporary solutions.

He said: "You can chat to your neighbours and share bin space, but it’s got to the point where everyone’s bins are full and have been for a long time."

The council also suggests making use of local recycling centres, which are staying open later during the strikes.

Another Warrington resident said: "The tip here is really accessible so it's a bit inconvenient but for people to be paid fairly I do not mind."

However, with no clear end to the industrial action in sight, there's a chance waste collectors will still be on strike until Christmas.

Matthew Schemet said: "The closer it gets to Christmas - I can understand there must be serious issues with pay and conditions for them to go on strike for this long, but I can’t imagine the good will towards them will stay forever."

Other residents have begun hiring private companies to empty their bins.

Private bin collectors have seen demand skyrocket

The owner of a private waste disposal company, Joe Rodgers, said: "We normally cover 30 to 40 jobs a day and that's increased to 250 to 350 a day. Because it's gone on for so long I think a lot of residents are starting to get a bit frustrated because the waste is piling up, they cannot get to the tip.

"There's a lot of waste, a lot of black bin bags just scattered everywhere, bins overflowing. It'll attract vermin if it has not already."

According to Unite, a provisional agreement was made with the council but has not yet been put in writing. This means union members are unable to vote on the proposal.

In a statement, Warrington Council said: "Earlier this week, we wrote to Unite through our Solicitors, setting out what we believe to be the clear case and basis for why strike action should be immediately cancelled.

"We have always said that further strike action has been an unnecessary and disproportionate measure given the resolution of the 2023/24 pay award negotiations. We strongly maintain this position and are supported in this position by the national Local Government Employers. "

