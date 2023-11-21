What happened to Nicola Bulley?

Nicola Bulley, 45, was missing for more than three weeks before police found her body in a river in Lancashire.

The mum-of-two's disappearance dominated the media and platforms like TikTok, where members of the public built conspiracy theories around the case.

Lancashire police shared details of Nicola Bulley's personal life with the public, which the family criticised as an "invasion of her privacy".

A report following an independent review into the force's handling of the investigation has been released today, so let's take a look at the case from beginning to end:

Friday 27 January

Nicola Bulley is reported missing.

She was last seen at 9.15am walking her dog along a footpath near the River Wyre off Garstang Road.

Her dog is found nearby and her phone is found on a bench, still connected to a conference call.

Saturday 28 January

Lancashire police launch major missing persons operation, deploying drones, police dogs, helicopters and an underwater search team to the area.

Monday 6 February

Peter Faulding's private specialist diving team, SGI, begin their search but say they don't find anything on the first day.

Wednesday 8 February

Faulding's team confirm they are ceasing involvement in the case saying Nicola Bulley is "categorically not" in that area.

Saturday 11 February

Police warn public about "conspiracy theories" and "commentaries" into Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

They also later criticise "TikTok detectives" as mass speculation runs rife across the platform with some users choosing to travel to the area to "take selfies" and try "solve the case".

Wednesday 15 February

Police say Nicola Bulley was "high risk" due to "vulnerabilities".

They later also disclose Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.

Friday 17 February

Lancashire police announce internal review by Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) into the handling of the case.

This followed "concerns" from former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the decision by the force to discuss the mum-of-two's private life.

Sunday 19 February

A body is found in the River Wyre, around a mile from where Nicola Bulley was last seen.

Monday 20 February

Police confirm the body found is Nicola Bulley.

The family criticise the police's handling of the case and the "invasion of her privacy".

Nicola Bulley's death was subject to a large volume of conspiracy theories online. Credit: PA Images

Wednesday 22 February

Inquest opened into Nicola Bulley's death.

Lancashire police to face independent review into the handling of the investigation.

Saturday 25 February

Peter Faulding's specialist diving team suspended from National Crime Agency’s Expert Adviser Database while a review is carried out.

Tuesday 9 May

Lancashire Police say the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has concluded its investigation and informed police it would not be taking any enforcement action following the release of Nicola Bulley's private information on 15 February.

An independent review is pending.

Monday 26 June

Coroner concludes the cause of Nicola Bulley's death as accidental drowning.

Tuesday 21 November

A 143-page report is published after an independent review into Lancashire Police and finds the investigation was "handled well" but the force "lost control of the public narrative" and t he disclosure of personal information about Nicola Bulley’s health struggles was "avoidable and unnecessary".

The report includes 17 recommendations and criticises senior officers of "insufficient focus", errors of judgment and it questions the culture of the force, with claims chief officers "observed but did not act" and failed to show sufficient support to lower ranks.

Specialist diver Peter Faulding's behaviour was deemed to have "caused challenges" to the investigation.

