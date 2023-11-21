A ban has been put in place on the importation of XL Bullies in the Isle of Man.

Politicians voted to amend the Wild Animals Act 1980 on Tuesday, in response to the UK Government’s recent decision to make it illegal to own the XL Bully breed in England or Wales from 1 February.

The dogs were added to the UK’s list following a number of serious attacks on people.

On December 31, it will become illegal to breed, sell, advertise, abandon, exchange and rehome XL Bully dogs in the UK.

The Isle of Man does not currently have an equivalent to the UK Dangerous Dogs Act and therefore cannot restrict breeds or types of dogs in the same manner as the UK.

The rules were announced following several fatal dog attacks linked to the XL type. Credit: PA Images

XL Bullies are said to have originated in the US in the late 1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed.

There are four variations: standard, pocket, classic and XL.

The XL, which can weigh more than nine stone (60kg) and is strong enough to overpower an adult, is regarded as a specific breed in the US.

However, it is not recognised as such by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.

Politicians in the Isle of Man voted for the ban in Tynwald. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: "It has been important to move quickly, in order to close a potential loophole for additional XL Bullies to be introduced to the Isle of Man, and I’d like to thank officers and Tynwald members for their support on the matter.

" XL Bullies already on the Island are not affected by this change, although we would always impress upon owners the importance of behaviour training for dogs."

The other dogs banned from importation to the Isle of Man are Pit Bull Terrier types, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Braziliero.

The XL Bully importation ban will come into force at 00:01 on Wednesday.

