Animal abandonments incidents have soared to a shocking three year high as the RSPCA warns unwanted pets face a bleak winter - with incidents in Greater Manchester rising sharply compared with 2020.

The animal welfare charity has today (22 November) released shocking new stats that show abandonments have been spiralling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.

This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9% rise in abandonment calls this year.It’s higher too than the number of reports received in 2021 (17,179) and 2022 (19,645).

And in Greater Manchester, the charity is on course to receive 1,291 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking a 45% rise on the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals.

"Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Greater Manchester- abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis. “Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

In Manchester, two cats were rescued by the RSPCA in April after they were seen being cruelly thrown from a gift box and a bin bag in a park.

Witnesses who were in the area at the time said they saw a man walk into Hewlett Johnson Playing Fields in Droylsden where he threw a bin bag and lidded box.

One kitten was seen falling to the ground after tumbling out of the gift box, which was dark red with a gold Christmas tree pattern.

The bin bag contained a young black and white male cat wearing a silver glitter collar with a bell.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Helen Chapman collected the animals and took them to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for care and treatment before being found homes.

Dermot added: “For nearly 200 years, the RSPCA has been working tirelessly to bring animals to safety and give them the expert treatment and compassion they deserve.“We’ll continue to do so for as long as we’re needed but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers.

"Together, we could save more lives.“The support of the public helps neglected and abandoned animals in so many ways - from buying soft, warm bedding and nourishing food for an animal who’s desperately cold and hungry, to funding vital vet care for an animal who’s suffering and in pain.”

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.