A women's charity that says it's "daunting" to find help is holding an event tackling violence against women and girls.

Tomorrow's Women, founded in Wirral in 2011, provides a safe environment for females aged 18 and over to access support and advice.

Kate Chadwick from Tomorrow's Women Wirral, says the organisation hopes to be a "one stop shop" for women.

She said: "We started off renting a tiny room and that's where we started offering support to women. We then decided to expand and create our own centre which is in Wirral.

"We try to act as a preventative measure for women who are the periphery of offending or reoffending, we do not want women to repeat that cycle. We also offer support for mental health and domestic abuse."

The charity was launched by Baroness Corston initially to support women in the criminal justice system but since then, the charity has evolved and now helps women in different circumstances.

Kate said: "Support such as counselling, solicitors advice, yoga, meditation and group sessions to help with anxiety are all available to women who want help.

"We have lots of different activities for everybody, we try and make it so there's wrap around for any issues that women may face.

"When a woman first comes to the centre we will identify what issues they are experiencing whether it is money, mental health, domestic abuse or substances. We will then encourage the women to attend those activities.

Tomorrow's Women became a registered charity in 2012. Credit: Tomorrow's Women

Tomorrow's Women Chester was launched in February 2023 and have announced they will be holding the charity's annual Violence Against Women and Girls event.

The women-only event from 10am - 2pm on 23 November includes stall holders, guest speakers and interactive activities aimed to bring women together in a safe environment.

Kate believes some women do not know how to access support, she said: "If you come to us we can act as that one stop shop.

"It can be daunting especially if you are not in the right headspace.

"The event aims to raise awareness to the violence that women are victim of.

"It is bringing together women in this one space to highlight the different types of abuse women may experience."

In 2023, 74% of women who registered at Tomorrow's Women had mental health issues and 55% of women disclosed domestic abuse.

"The NHS waiting times are strained understandably, so organisations like ourselves are here to offer an alternative way to access support", Kate added.

"If someone feels like they have a problem, we are there to support."

