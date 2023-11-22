Play Brightcove video

Warning: Graphic images show the birth of a rhino

Zookeepers have captured the heartwarming moment a critically-endangered rhino was born in Chester.

A female eastern black rhino calf was born on Sunday 12 November at 2:45pm onto a bed of sand at Chester Zoo by new mum, Zuri, following a 15-month pregnancy.

Rhino experts say it is “unusual” for a calf to be born in daylight, which gave keepers a unique opportunity to catch the moment on camera.

Team Manager Emma Evison, said: “We really didn’t expect it to happen right in front of us as we were going about our day.

“To be able to witness the calf safely entering the world, in front of our very own eyes, was just the most incredible privilege.“What’s most important now during these first few days is that mum Zuri and her new baby spend some time bonding and getting to know one another.

The team say the pair are 'inseparable'. Credit: Chester Zoo

“So far, the pair have been inseparable and the little one is feeding regularly and already gaining in size and weight", she added.

“She’s very inquisitive and full of energy, which is just brilliant to see.”

The species has been hunted down and poached for its horn and fewer than 600 are now found across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Conservationists hope the birth of a healthy calf will help global efforts to prevent the species from disappearing altogether.

For the first time in more than a decade, it is believed that rhino numbers have increased slightly across Africa due to successful conservation efforts.

Mike Jordan, Director of Animals and Plants at the zoo, added: “We know there’s still lots of work to be done.“We’re home to the UK’s only zoo-based animal endocrine lab where we’ve developed the skills and techniques to track rhino hormones by closely analysing their dung."

The 'critically-endangered' rhino with its mother Zuri. Credit: Chester Zoo

He continued: “This has helped us to massively improve the chances of a successful mating and further increase numbers of this critically endangered species.

“The technology is so precise that we’re now transferring it to a specialist lab that we’ve helped to create in Kenya which is helping rangers and vets there to boost the wild population.“Zuri and her new arrival is a testament to the unwavering dedication of conservationists here at Chester, and around the world, who are working to safeguard these incredible animals and ensure that they thrive long into the future.”

