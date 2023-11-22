Live updates: Ashley Dale's killers sentenced

James Witham, Sean Zeisz, Niall Barry and Joseph Peers are sentenced for the murder of council worker Ashley Dale.

The 28-year-old was shot dead by Witham at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August last year.

Witham, 41, forced open the door of her home firing 10 bullets in her dining room, one hitting Ms Dale in the abdomen as she stood by the back door, and five bullets into the wall of an upstairs bedroom.

The attack that was plotted by the four men intended to target her partner Neil Harrison, a gangland rival who had been involved in a feud with Niall Barry.

The four are also being sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and firearms offences.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...