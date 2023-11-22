Play Brightcove video

Suggs and Mike from Madness join our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore in the studio

Madness are heading back on tour with their new album at the end of November, including stops in Manchester and Liverpool.

The band, who've been together for over 40 years have made ten top ten albums and 22 top 20 singles and are touring the country with their new album 'Theatre of the Absurd Presents C'est La Vie'.

Graham 'Suggs' McPherson told our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore that his next-door neighbour at his home in Italy Dame Helen Mirren read out some of the lyrics to a track from the album, C'est La Vie.

Dame Helen Mirren recited some of the lyrics to C'est La Vie Credit: Madness

Suggs said: "Helen is my next-door neighbour at my house in Italy.

"I've got to know her - she's a very nice person!

"Someone at the record company said it would be a good idea to get someone to recite the lyrics, so we asked her, and she very kindly said yes, so it was a surprise for me including everybody else."

The band are playing 12 dates across the UK, including Manchester and Liverpool Arenas.

Suggs and Mike chatting to Caroline Whitmore Credit: ITV News

Mike Barson said: "When we first started, I had a lot of energy.

"It's not that I don't have a lot of energy now, it's just more controlled."

Suggs revealed that he has a connection to Liverpool, having lived there for a while when he was younger.

He said: "My wife was in a big cult band from Liverpool Art College and I've always liked Liverpool...I always find myself back here!"

The pair said career highlights include playing the main stage at Glastonbury festival and the Diamond Jubilee Concert.

Madness kick off their tour in Aberdeen on 30 November and finish in Birmingham on 16 December.