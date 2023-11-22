Three men have been jailed for more than eight years in prison after threatening a woman with a gun over a row in a pub.

On 13 March 2022 two men approached a woman who was sitting in her car in Kirkby, opened the door, and pointed an imitation firearm at her before making threats.

It related to an argument in a pub the day before.

Following an investigation, Andrew Rathbone, Michael Brown and Liam Higham were arrested and later admitted conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Rathbone, 25, of Freckleton Road, St Helens, Brown, 26, of no fixed abode and Liam Higham, 21, of Ashfield Crescent, Kirkby were all sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday November 21.

Both Rathbone and Brown were sentenced to three years and Higham was given 30 months.

Merseyside Police say imitation firearms are just as capable of causing fear in communities Credit: PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: "It may have been an imitation firearm used in this incident, but it is still capable of causing fear and concern for our communities.

"The use of weapons – whether to cause injury or intimidation – will not be tolerated on our streets and we will take action to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.

"We continue to ask our communities to be our eyes and ears and give us information about who is using weapons or where they are being stored so we can take positive action."

