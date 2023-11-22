A man has died following a stabbing at a flat in Liverpool.

The 44-year-old man was found with critical injuries at 7:45am on Wednesday 22 November on Church Walk in Bootle and taken to hospital where he later died.

A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Merseyside Police have informed his next of kin and a police cordon is in place while crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations.

DCI Ben Dyer said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and specialist officers are currently supporting them.

"An investigation is underway and is in the early stages as we seek to establish what has happened.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Church Walk this morning between 7am and 8am this morning to please get in touch.

"You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.

"I would also ask people who were in the area to check dashcam or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23001172520.

