Prominent businessman Lawrences Jones has been found guilty of raping two women in Manchester 30 years ago.

The 55-year-old from Hale Barns, Trafford, denied both offences, claiming the sexual contact had been consensual with one of the women and that he had never met the other woman.

The women, who he knew, said they were given some form of drug which made them feel "spaced out" and "really out of it" so they were unable to react to his unwanted sexual advances.

It can also now be reported that the former UK Fast CEO has been behind bars for 11 months after being convicted of sexually assaulting an ex-employee.

In the previous trial, a jury heard Jones invited a heavily intoxicated woman into his hotel room during a business trip in 2012 and "prised her legs apart, put his hands on her inner thigh and said 'let me see your knickers'".

Jones was found guilty of sexual assault and cleared of one rape and three sex assaults against a second woman.

In a second trial at Manchester Crown Court that concluded on 23 November, the former UK Fast CEO has been found guilty of two counts of rape in 1993 and 1994.

Jones was in his twenties at the time working as a hotel bar pianist.

The multi-millionaire has been behind bars for 10 months, it can now be reported. Credit: MEN Media

Isla Chilton, Senior District Crown Prosecutor said: “Jones raped two women with no thought for how his actions would affect them.

“By denying the offences, he compounded the harm to the women, attempting to evade responsibility for his actions.

"The jury saw through his lies and found him guilty.

“The CPS worked hard with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury. To support the victims, we applied for them to give evidence by video interview and to be cross examined behind a screen so they would not need to face their abuser in the courtroom.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting this prosecution and I hope this case will encourage others to seek justice. It’s never too late.”

