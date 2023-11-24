The RSPCA are looking to raise awareness of the 'shocking' rise of animal abandonment, by sharing photos of five puppies dumped in a cage on a street in Salford.

Figures released by the animal charity earlier this week show that they are on course to see a 32.9% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 - when compared with 2020.

In Greater Manchester alone, the charity expects to receive 1,291 abandonment calls this year - a rise of 45% in three years.

On the same day the figures were released, these five puppies were abandoned on a pavement in a dog crate, which had been covered in a large sheet.

All of the pups - who are dachshunds - had skin conditions, worms and were underweight.

They were found by a member of the public outside a derelict building in Oak Road, Salford.

Animal rescue officer Jess Pierce attended to collect the puppies.

When she arrived she found all the puppies were shivering, with one unable to stand properly.

She said: "They are all very thin, you can see their ribs - they have very little fat on them and it is no wonder they were shivering.

"They have a skin condition and were also covered in fleas and faeces; the poor puppies were not in a good state at all.

The puppies - who have been named Belle, Jingle, Tinsel, Holly and Santa - are now at an RSPCA centre for TLC.

“Whoever did this left a bowl of water in the crate, but it concerns us that someone thought it was okay to abandon these puppies in the first place - they are only around 16 weeks old, so are young and defenceless.

"I hate to think what could have happened to them had they not been found.”

Jess added: “I’m urging anyone who knows who dumped these pups to get in touch with us in complete confidence. It’s not acceptable to abandon animals in such a callous way.”

The charity fears the ongoing cost of living crisis - coupled with a surge in pet ownership during Covid-19 restrictions - has created a "perfect storm" for animal welfare emergencies, which has led to the shocking rise in abandoned pets.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

The RSPCA is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help teams reach thousands of animals who desperately need them. Credit: RSPCA

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months - abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.”

