Lola and her family were greeted by the Disney princesses at Manchester Airport (Credit: When You Wish Upon a Star)

A five-year-old girl being treated for a brain tumour has been gifted a surprise trip to Disney World, Florida.

Lola Berry, from Swinton, Greater Manchester, got the wish of a lifetime when she was surprised by seven Disney princesses at Manchester Airport to tell her she would be going to Disney World.

Lola, who her family say is a Disney princess fanatic, was surprised with the trip from charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

The charity organised and funded the trip for Lola and her family to bring some joy and respite from her ongoing battle with a brain tumour.

Mart Louwerse, Head of Hospitality Operations at the airport, said: “As soon as When You Wish Upon A Star reached out to us about Lola, and we heard her story, we knew we wanted to do our bit to help get her dream trip off to the right start.

“Our colleagues in the Escape Lounge are honoured to share in this experience with Lola and her family, and we hope it brings them some joy at a difficult time.”

