Two homes have been petrol bombed on the Wirral in what Merseyside Police believes is a case of mistaken identity.

Just before 10.40pm on Thursday November 23, Merseyside Fire and Rescue service and police were called to a house on Tower Hill in Tranmere to reports of a petrol bomb being thrown at the address and gutters being set on fire.

Two male suspects were seen riding away from the scene on electric bikes.

The flames went out before fire crews arrived and no-one was injured.

Just after midnight, emergency services were then called to a home on Rosalind Avenue in Bebington where a second petrol bomb was thrown at an address.

CCTV footage from the area showed that a man was potentially injured during the incident. Officers are currently searching for him and the two men seen riding away from the incident on Tower Hill.

Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: "We believe that the incidents in Tower Hill and Rosalind Avenue were a case of mistaken identity, and the occupants are being supported by officers as we look to find who was responsible.

"At present we believe these incidents are linked and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour last night or has CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries. "For someone to endanger lives in such a reckless way is absolutely despicable, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw the two males on bikes in the area at around 10.40pm last night or anyone else acting suspiciously. “If you live locally and have home CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices, please check these as any detail may be pivotal in our investigation, as well as any information to identify those involved.