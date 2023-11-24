An inquiry into the treatment of women and girls by Greater Manchester Police has been extended into 2024 "due to the number of people that have come forward."

The inquiry was commissioned by the Mayor of Greater Manchester and Deputy Mayor for Police, Crime, Fire and Criminal Justice, Kate Green following an investigation into the experiences of three women while they were in the custody of GMP.

The inquiry, which is led by Dame Vera Baird KC, was due to publish its findings in Autumn 2023. However, in an update Deputy Mayor Kate Green has announced the findings would not be published until February 2024.

She said: ""In addition to the three women... Dame Vera has talked to a further 12 people of which nine are female and three are male, as well as considering reports supplied by others who have come forward anonymously.

"Due to the number of people that have come forward and the time needed to thoroughly review their cases, the findings are expected to be published in February 2024."

Dame Vera Baird KC is leading the inquiry. Credit: GOV.UK

In the update, Mayor Green also highlighted the inquiry's work with male complainants. Despite the aim of the report being to assess GMP's treatment of women and girls, the deputy mayor hopes this approach will allow them to learn of any differences between the treatment of men and women in custody.

She added: "The Inquiry has continued to explore the experiences of people who are arrested and taken into police custody, with a focus on women and girls in respect of maximising their rights, their safety, and their dignity.

"This has included examining wider practice, standards, and the culture of custody in Greater Manchester."

In a response to this latest update, GMP's Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “We are fully committed to supporting the review Dame Vera Baird is undertaking.

"It is important to GMP that the review is detailed and robust in order to reassure the communities we serve that a transparent and objective investigation of the issues has been conducted, and that those the force comes into contact with are treated with respect.

"We therefore support any extension of the review."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...