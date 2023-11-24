Amazon workers in Manchester are walking out on one of the company's busiest shopping days.

It's part of international action against the retailer in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Black Friday strike starts today (November 24) outside the Manchester HQ on Hanover Street at midday.

Workers and their unions, activists and citizens say they will come together in the global movement in what they describe as - to "MAKE AMAZON PAY."

Amazon is facing the biggest challenges to its abuses in the company's history.

In country after country, workers are coming together to demand better pay, conditions and recognition for their unions.

In the UK, warehouse workers have been out on strike.

In Germany, Prime Day saw strikes at sites across the country.

In the US, Amazon delivery drivers formed the first ever drivers’ union and set up rolling pickets for better pay, safe jobs and union recognition.

At the same time, writers in the Writers’ Guild of America won a major victory against Amazon and other film and television production studios, preventing technology being used to drive down working conditions in what once were decent jobs.

Outside New Delhi, India, a mass protest by hundreds of warehouse workers forced Amazon into major concessions.

In Bangladesh, garment workers rose up with allies across the world to demand Amazon sign the International Accord to protect their safety.

And tech workers at its Seattle HQ walked out over Amazon’s greenwashing attempts.

In Barcelona, a progressive municipal government implemented a tax on Amazon’s use of “free” public space for its last-mile deliveries.

The Minnesota Senate passed the strongest Amazon warehouse worker protection bill in the US.

The Irish Senate passed a law to ban Amazon’s dumping of new and unused products.

And in both the United States and Europe, game-changing competition investigations against Amazon are underway that could stop Amazon’s monopolistic practices in their tracks.

But an Amazon spokesperson said the firm regularly reviews its pay "to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits".

"By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour, depending on location - that's a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018," they continued.

"We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it's their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career."