More MPs call for Everton's 'unfair' points deduction to be reconsidered

Members of Parliament in and around Liverpool are calling for the Premier League Commission to reconsider its decision to deduct ten points from Everton Football Club.

The club received the biggest punishment in Premier League history on 17 November, after it lost £124 million in the 2021-2022 season. This put the club in breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

MP for Liverpool West Derby Ian Byrne and MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson both called for the decision to be reversed while visiting Everton's new stadium on the water front.

Kim Johnson argues that the new stadium, which is estimated to have a final cost of £760 million, should have been considered before the punishment was put in place.

She said: "I think it should have been taken into consideration, because from my understanding the decision making process for the points deduction has been very opaque."

Kim Johnson, who's constituency includes the new stadium's location, has joined Ian Byrne in criticising the commission's lack of transparency.

Ian Byrne said: "Speaking to Evertonians and Liverpudlians across the city, it's just that lack of transparency and fairness. But also the rules just aren’t completely clear and that’s an issue for football, not just Everton Football Club.

"Let’s remember as well, it’s the owners who are responsible for the finances but it’s the supporters who will be punished if they get the deduction and get relegated. To me, that’s unfair."

On 20 November, Ian Byrne brought the issue to parliament with an Early Day Motion (EDM) calling for the immediate establishment of an independent regulator.

He said: "I think the idea behind the early day motions was just to raise the issues that are being raised to me by constituents across the city about the lack of transparency and the need of independent oversight."

The Government previously announced plans to establish an independent regulator in the King's Speech at the start of November 2023, but by bringing the issue to parliament Ian Byrne hopes the process can be fast tracked.

He said: "When we laid the EDM down that was a key part of what we wanted to achieve; to put pressure on the Government to actually get into action and implement that regulation that was in the King’s speech.

"It’s there, ready to go, and I think that’s a necessity now."

The 52,000 seat stadium is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

Both MPs were at the new stadium to check on the progress of its construction, which is expected to be completed in 2024. Once it's open, the 52,000 seater will be one of the host stadiums for the 2028 Euros.

Kim Johnson said: "It is an amazing facility that is going to not just improve my constituency but the whole of Liverpool and the city region."

Ian Byrne added: I mean it’s a fantastic- it’s quite breathtaking really. I think it’s going to be one of the great stadiums of the world. It’s going to be iconic.

"So yeah, it’s gonna cost an awful lot of money to achieve what they want to achieve."

Labour MP for Weaver Vale Mike Amesbury is the latest Member of Parliament calling for the commission to reconsider its punishment.

He said: "I’m backing the call for this to be looked at again as this penalty is too harsh in my view and will unfairly impact on supporters, including many of my constituents.

"As a Manchester United fan, I support a rival club but for me this is about the principle of fairness as it seems they’ve been singled out for an especially severe punishment.

"The only interest I will declare is that I have a particularly vocal lobbyist within my own household as my wife is an Evertonian along with my in-laws.”

In their judgement, the commission said: "The position that Everton finds itself in is of its own making – it is Everton’s responsibility to ensure that it complies with the PSR regime.

"The excess over the threshold is significant. The consequence is that Everton’s culpability is great."

