Ronaldsway Airport reflects on a summer of travel disruption in the Isle of Man

Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

As the Isle of Man's only airport, any disruption at Ronaldsway is often felt across the island community.

This became particularly apparent over the summer, after the airport was forced to close the runway five times a day, in half an hour periods.

A result of staff shortages within the air traffic control tower.

The scheduled breaks are a necessity for air traffic controllers, which are legally enforced for safety purposes.

As the Head of Air Traffic Services explained: "You would not want to get onto an aircraft that's being flown by a pilot who's tired. In exactly the same way, you wouldn't want to get on a plane that was being controlled by a controller who was tired."

Geoff Pugh manages a team of 28 in the air traffic control tower, with roles including controllers, assistants and engineers.

Airlines operating to the Isle of Man include Loganair, Easyjet and Aer Lingus. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

He was the only member of the air-traffic control team willing to appear on camera, after the team have been largely blamed for the summer disruption.

Speaking about the online backlash, Geoff said: "It will have affected their morale, particularly during the summer and particularly during that period of closures where the amount of comments was very heavy.

"We just want to do a good job, they want to do a good job.

"And so when they see those comments online... they take it exactly as you'd imagine they'd take it".

He continued: "They get the fact that we're under scrutiny. They're a professional team, highly trained, and they want to provide a good service.

"The amount of times members of my team volunteer to do additional work, as long as it's within the rules, they do it."

Ronaldsway Airport Delays

Data from the Civil Aviation Authority showing the percentage of flights delayed by over one minute from April to October 2023.

April: 48.5%

May: 52.5%

June: 68.8%

July: 68%

August: 65.8%

September: 61.9%

October: 47%

Director of Ronaldsway Airport, Gary Cobb, says the issues around ATC disruption is happening elsewhere across the sector. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

However, this isn't necessarily a problem unique to the Isle of Man.

Gatwick Airport has also been struggling with staff shortages within their own air traffic control team, leading to thousands of passengers facing delays.

So much so, that in August 83% of flights taking off from the airport were delayed, compared to Ronaldsway's 65.8% figure.

This then has a knock-on effect across other connecting airports, including Ronaldsway.

For both airports, the solution lies in recruitment.

But as the Director of Ronaldsway Airport explained: "Attracting experienced air traffic controllers in the current climate where they're like gold dust is difficult because there is more money elsewhere."

Gary Cobb said: "Our disruption is probably proportionate to most disruption across the network at the moment, but the airlines are sympathetic and understanding as they see it across the industry."

He concluded: "Whilst I am cautiously optimistic, it is still very fragile and will be fragile for a year."

Even when qualified air traffic controllers make the decision to move to the Isle of Man, they are still required to go through training.

Geoff Pugh explained: "As soon as they arrive here, they are trainees again. They have to be trained in our local procedures, they have to go through the training course we provide them.

"Although they'll probably get through that training a lot quicker than someone we're recruiting from scratch, we're still talking anywhere between six months to 18 months."

He concluded: "This isn't just an airport issue, other employers will have exactly the same issues in attracting talent to the Isle of Man.

"You've got to get over that first hurdle of first attracting and convincing someone to essentially move to another country.

"Also they're arriving and they're almost going to the bottom of the pile, they're a trainee again, and it's not certain they'll get through. So it does add to the mix."

A total of 778 flights took off from Ronaldsway Airport in August 2023. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Of course when a flight is delayed or cancelled, it is staff at the airport who are often left to deal with the problem.

But as the Director of Ronaldsway Airport explains, it is often the responsibility of the airline, not the airport, to help passengers.

Gary Cobb said: "We typically have a really good relationship with the airlines, they will tell us as soon as they can.

"But unfortunately sometimes we are just watching flight radar or the app because they will communicate it out to their customers first

"We're not their passengers, we are a port in which they operate.

"But ultimately it is the responsibility of the airline to look after its passengers if they can't take them where they want to go".

Ronaldsway Airport is an essential travel hub for the 85,000 people living in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Currently the airport is running with just two closures in the morning, instead of five.

October's statistics do show improvements in reliability, with under half of flights from the island facing a delay.

But while staff say disruption is not expected over the festive period, the number of fully trained air traffic controllers is still not expected to improve in the short term.

Despite that, the airport has recruited more air traffic control staff this year.

Staff are just cautiously aware that the effects of new recruits won't be felt for the next 12 to 18 months.

Meaning the ultimate problems around recruitment and retention, will take some time to solve yet.

