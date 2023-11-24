A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the street in the middle of the afternoon in Trafford, Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Great Stone Road in Stretford at around 4:30pm on Thursday 23 November .

The 17-year-old was rushed to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have launched an investigation and have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 wounding.

Officers said they believe the incident was 'isolated'.

Police now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the stabbing or anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.

Detective Sergeant Rory Leicester, of GMP’s Trafford district, said: "We understand that incidents of this nature which take place in broad daylight will cause concern within the community, but we do believe this to be an isolated incident.

"Whilst we have one suspect in custody, our enquiries are continuing at pace, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist our investigation.

"Residents may also notice an increased presence in the area whilst officers continue their enquiries."

