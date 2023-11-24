Waste collectors in Warrington have extended their ongoing industrial action up until Christmas Eve after failing to reach a deal with the council.

More than 70 bin collectors in the area have been on strike since 3 October, leading to rubbish piling up on the streets as they seek a new pay deal.

With the strikes now extended up until 24 December, Warrington Council will be making their case for an injunction on Tuesday 28 November to the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

If granted an injunction, the strike will be deemed unlawful and Warrington Council will have the legal power to order the union's members to return to work.

Despite these efforts, the council says it is also committed to working with the union to reach a deal.

Members of the Unite union previously rejected the national pay increase offer of £1,925, and.

While union members are currently on strike, Warrington Council has been able to send out "a very small number of waste staff" to areas that are most in need of bin collection.

In a statement, the council said: "Collections in these areas is difficult, as bin wagon capacity is being reached very quickly due to the amount of waste being collected.

"At this point, we are not able to offer door-to-door bin collections and we know there will be several other communal areas that are not visited by our available bin crews during the strike period."

The local council is also encouraging residents to share bin space with their neighbours, while also making use of local recycling centres

