A woman in her 80s is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Litherland.

The collision, involving a white SEAT Leon happened around 5pm on 23 November on Sefton Road.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene to assist the police.

As part of their investigation, Merseyside Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward as well as any CCTV footage of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the Serious Collision Unit said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident, which has sadly left an elderly woman in a critical condition in hospital."I am reaching out to the local community and would ask if you witnessed this incident or have any information, to please let us know. We also urge those who live in the area or were driving past to check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage as it may have captured the incident. Any information no matter how small could help the investigation.”

