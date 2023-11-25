Police say they're becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of an 11-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Wavertree.

Sienna Connolly was last seen at her school on Friday 24 November at 2:40pm.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2in tall, slim/medium build with mousey brown hair tied back in a ponytail. She was wearing a PE kit with a black Moncler wet look puffer jacket and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Merseyside Police said "We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact us on 999, so we can make sure she's safe and well. "Alternatively, you can DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101, or call the charity Missing People on 116 000."

