Woman charged with murder after man fatally stabbed in Bootle

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Bootle.

Gerard Hand, who was 44-years-old, was found with stab wounds at an address on Church Walk on the morning of Wednesday 22 November.Amanda McDonnell will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday, 25 November.A 42-year-old man from Bootle, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.