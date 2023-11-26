An 81-year-old woman has died following a serious road traffic collision in Merseyside.

The incident happened when the woman was in collision with a white SEAT Leon car on Sefton Road in Litherland, near its junction with Alexandra Mount, on Thursday 23 November at around 5pm.

The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died from her injuries on Sunday.Merseyside Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting them with ongoing inquiries.They're appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, doorbell and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the ladies family at this extremely difficult time who are being supported by specially trained officers. "It is vital that my team get answers for them, so they can understand what happened on Thursday evening. "We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed it or who has any information, to please contact our team."We also urge those who live in the area or who were driving past to check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage as it may have captured the incident, without you being aware. Any information no matter how small could help the investigation.”

