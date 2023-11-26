Protests at Everton as fans show their anger at 'unfair' points deduction

Everton football supporters will be protesting against their Premier League points deduction outside Goodison Park on Sunday, ahead of their game with Manchester United.

Everton football club were hit with a record 10-point deduction after an independent commission found them guilty of breaking financial rules, leaving them joint bottom of the table with Burnley on just four points.

Toffees fans have reacted with anger at the punishment and are due to hold up 38 thousnad red cards before their clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

A plane, organised by Everton fan group, carrying a banner protesting against Everton's points deduction, flies over the Etihad on Saturday Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

On Saturday a plane carrying a banner against the punishment was flown over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City's game against Liverpool.

It follows a protest on Friday which saw Everton fans gather outside the Premier League headquarters in London.

Everton fans protest outside the Premier League HQ in London over the club's 10-point punishment for breaching financial regulations. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Supporters are angry that Everton's punishment went further than any before in top flight history.

The club received the punishment on 17 November, after it lost £124 million in the 2021-2022 season. This put the club in breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

Portsmouth were deducted just nine points for entering administration in 2009, meanwhile Manchester City remain under investigation after being hit by 115 charges of their own.

Members of Parliament in and around Liverpool are calling for the Premier League Commission to reconsider its decision to deduct ten points from Everton Football Club.

MP for Liverpool West Derby Ian Byrne and MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson both called for the decision to be reversed while visiting Everton's new stadium on the water front.

Kim Johnson argues that the new stadium, which is estimated to have a final cost of £760 million, should have been considered before the punishment was put in place.

Everton have been deducted 10 points for alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules Credit: Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

